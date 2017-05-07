Kawakami: Bob Myers transcript with t...

Kawakami: Bob Myers transcript with the latest update on Steve Kerr

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks to the media at the Grand American Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, May 7, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY-Warriors GM Bob Myers was available to reporters today to give the latest general update on Steve Kerr's health condition, a few days after owner Joe Lacob confirmed that Kerr went through a procedure at Duke University a few days ago and Lacob said he was optimistic that Kerr would return to the team soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,858,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC