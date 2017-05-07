Kawakami: Bob Myers transcript with the latest update on Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks to the media at the Grand American Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, May 7, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY-Warriors GM Bob Myers was available to reporters today to give the latest general update on Steve Kerr's health condition, a few days after owner Joe Lacob confirmed that Kerr went through a procedure at Duke University a few days ago and Lacob said he was optimistic that Kerr would return to the team soon.

