"I made the 100 percent correct decision," Kevin Durant talks about leaving OKC for Golden State
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors poses for photographers during the Golden State Warriors Media Day at the Warriors Practice Facility on September 26, 2016 in Oakland, California. Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors poses for photographers during the Golden State Warriors Media Day at the Warriors Practice Facility on September 26, 2016 in Oakland, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC