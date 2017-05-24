Golden State Warriors' Travis Schlenk expected to be named Atlanta Hawks' GM
The Atlanta Hawks are in the process of finalizing a deal that would make Travis Schlenk, the Golden State Warriors ' vice president of basketball operations, their general manager, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. ESPN.com reported that Schlenk has agreed to become the Hawks' general manager, and it is expected to be announced on Thursday.
