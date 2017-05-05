Golden State Warriors: consistent energy key to sweeping Jazz

Speed of play proved to be a key factor Thursday when the Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 115-104 to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Semifinal series. The Warriors got off to a hot start, leading the Jazz 33-15 at the end of the first quarter including five assists within the first three minutes and four quick 3's from Draymond Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.