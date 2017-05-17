Golden State Warriors Analytics Exercise | @BigDataExpo #BigData #Analytics
For a recent University of San Francisco MBA class, I wanted to put my students in a challenging situation where they would be forced to make difficult data science trade-offs between gathering data, preparing the data and performing the actual analysis. The purpose of the exercise was to test their ability to "think like a data scientist" with respect to identifying and quantifying variables that might be better predictors of performance.
