Gary's World: Popovich compares Pachulia 'dirty play' to manslaughter

On today's edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the shots fired at Warrior's big man Zaza Pachulia, man buns, and Tom Brady's "curse." Ever since San Antonio's star player Kawhi Leonard left game one of the Western Finals series after re-injuring his ankle, Zaza Pachulia has taken a lot of heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.