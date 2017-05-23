Friends complete charity cycle ahead of Magic Weekend
TWO friends cycled from The Halliwell Jones Stadium to St James' Park in Newcastle to raise funds for two charities close to their hearts. Rugby fans Jason Thompson, from Locking Stumps, and Andy Happer, from Martinscroft, completed the gruelling 168 mile cycle within two days ahead of the Super League's Magic Weekend where Warrington Wolves battled it out against Wigan Warriors.
