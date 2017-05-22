Former Dominican standout a a great asseta to Warriors organization

Former Dominican standout a a great a...

14 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco talks with guard Klay Thompson before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against San Antonio on May 14. Thompson is one of the Warriors players that DeMarco spends the most time working with. When Chris DeMarco graduated from Dominican University in 2009, he had no idea his career path would eventually take him across the Bay to Oakland as a member of the coaching staff for the Golden State Warriors.

