First impressions from the Warriors' Game 1 win
How often is that going to happen? 10. The Warriors shot 35 percent and Draymond Green was dreadful in the first half. How often is that going to happen? 9. To start the game, the Warriors looked like they hadn't played in a week, particularly on the glass, where they consistently miss timed their jumps and didn't block out.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
