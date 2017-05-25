Even in defeat, Spurs go out winners

Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors battle for the ball in the second half during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center on May 22. Despite the series loss, the team can be proud of a sterling season. less Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors battle for the ball in the second half during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center on May 22. ... more The Spurs came up short of a championship this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.