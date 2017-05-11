Eight killed when magnitude 5.5 earth...

Eight killed when magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits China's northwest

Eight people were killed when an quake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck in China's northwest Xinjiang region on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency said, with photographs online also showing damaged buildings. State news agency Xinhua said the quake hit Taxkorgan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region at a depth of 8 km .

