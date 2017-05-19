Draymond Green finalist for Defensive...

Draymond Green finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, Andre Iguodala for Sixth Man

14 hrs ago

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala celebrate a basket second quarter of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. No surprise: Draymond Green is one of three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year and Andre Iguodala is one of three finalists for the Sixth Man award.

