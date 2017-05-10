Don't Bother Building a Super Team No...

Don't Bother Building a Super Team Now, The Warriors and Cavs Will Still Dominate 2017-18 NBA Season

As more teams exit the NBA playoffs, the picture of how the league's offseason will shape up has begun to come into focus. One thing has become crystal clear: no one should attempt to build a super team this summer, because the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are going to continue to dominate next season.

