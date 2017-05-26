Does Draymond Greena s playoff domina...

Does Draymond Greena s playoff dominance have a secret motivation?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The Warriors' energy man didn't receive much playing time for the USA in Rio and may be trying to prove a point on a national scale. LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 18: Draymond Green #4 and Kevin Durant #5 of the 2016 USA Basketball Men's National Team joke around during a practice session at the Mendenhall Center on July 18, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,350,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC