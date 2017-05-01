Curry, Warriors roll past Jazz in Game 1 read comments

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game 1. Stephen Curry scored 22 points in three quarters of work and the top-seeded Golden State Warriors warmed up in a hurry after a weeklong layoff between playoff games, beating the Utah Jazz 106-94 on Tuesday night in the opener of the Western Conference semifinals. Draymond Green scored Golden State's first six points of the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two more blocks to bring his five-game playoff swat total to 19. Kevin Durant added 15 points on an uncharacteristically cold shooting night at 6 for 14 and also five rebounds and five assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.