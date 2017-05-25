Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals MVP predicti...

Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals MVP predictions: Curry, Durant, LeBron all get votes

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Driven by memories of last year's failure, Curry lights up a Finals series for one of the more impressive performances of his increasingly historic career. And while Kevin Durant is also exceptional, it's Curry's bursts of greatness that's given him the edge and the MVP.

