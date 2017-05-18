Casey Hill, Warriors to part ways
Santa Cruz Warriors head coach Casey Hill lifts the NBA D-League championship trophy over his head at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz in 2015. For the second time since the organization moved to Santa Cruz five years ago, the D-League Warriors will be searching for a new head coach.
