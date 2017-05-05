Cartoon imagines a bomb set in Steph Curry, who overcomes it with granny shot

A Warriros fna holds up a large cutout of ' Stephen Curry's head as confetti falls down following their 115-104 win against the Jazz in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday. Stephen Curry's insane shooting prowess would continue even if an evil society of former players had a bomb placed in the Warriors star that would explode if Curry lifted his arms over his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.