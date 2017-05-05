Cartoon imagines a bomb set in Steph Curry, who overcomes it with granny shot
A Warriros fna holds up a large cutout of ' Stephen Curry's head as confetti falls down following their 115-104 win against the Jazz in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday. Stephen Curry's insane shooting prowess would continue even if an evil society of former players had a bomb placed in the Warriors star that would explode if Curry lifted his arms over his head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC