Both 8-0 in playoffs, Cavs keeping eye on Warriors on collision course to NBA Finals

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

As the sports world salivates while awaiting a seemingly inevitable NBA Finals , Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is keeping his undefeated team focused on its next unknown opponent. With both Cleveland and Golden State at 8-0 in these playoffs and on a collision course toward a potential third straight Finals, there has been heated debate about whether Cavaliers-Warriors 3.0 is good for basketball.

