Are the Boston Celtics Harder to Defend than the Golden State Warriors?

In a recent interview, Lue controversially said that the plays the Boston Celtics run are harder to defend than what the Golden State Warriors run. The stuff they're running, it's harder to defend than Golden State's for me, as far as the actions and all the running around and all the guys who are making all the plays, so it's a totally different thinga Brad's got them moving and cutting and playing with pace and everybody is a threat.

