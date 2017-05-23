$90m-plus: Aussie's insane contracts

San Antonio Spurs guard Mills and Utah Jazz small forward Ingles are both free agents this off-season and, at a time when riches in the NBA have never been higher, they're set to cash in. But it's unlikely even Mills and Ingles will be expecting the type of offers Favale thinks could be heading their way: $93 million over four years for the Spurs dynamo and $90 million over the same period for the Jazz swingman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.