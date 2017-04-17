Wozniacki drops clue she's dating Dav...

Wozniacki drops clue she's dating David Lee

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Wozniacki drops clue she's dating David Lee Can we call it official yet? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/caroline-wozniacki-david-lee-dating-couple-boyfriend-spurs-nba-playoffs-photos We've been over this before: Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee haven't officially said they're dating, but between the pair spending some solid time together and the Valentine's Day roses she thanked him for in February, it seems it's, uh, unofficially official? Here's another sign that's utterly obvious that the two are a likely item: Look at what Wozniacki wore for an Instagram photo: Even though Wozniacki's brother told a Danish tabloid Lee and the tennis star are together, we're still waiting for the pair to confirm it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC