Wozniacki drops clue she's dating David Lee

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee haven't officially said they're dating, but between the pair spending some solid time together and the Valentine's Day roses she thanked him for in February, it seems it's, uh, unofficially official? Here's another sign that's utterly obvious that the two are a likely item: Look at what Wozniacki wore for an Instagram photo: Even though Wozniacki's brother told a Danish tabloid Lee and the tennis star are together, we're still waiting for the pair to confirm it.

