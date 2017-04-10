Will he or won't he? Nurkic's return still uncertain
Portland center Jusuf Nurkic 's availability for the opening game of the Trail Blazers' playoff series against the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain. There had been speculation the 7-footer known as the Bosnian Beast could return for the playoffs.
