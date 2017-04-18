When Stephen Curry sees Mark Few, it's fond NCAA memories
Mark Few watched the Golden State Warriors practice Tuesday as they prepared for Game 2 of their playoff series against Portland, and the Gonzaga coach was sure to remind Stephen Curry that Few had seen him shoot lights out long before. Curry made 8 of 10 from beyond the arc during a dazzling 40-point performance for Davidson during an 82-76 first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Gonzaga in 2008 - 30 of those points coming after halftime.
