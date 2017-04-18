When Stephen Curry sees Mark Few, it'...

When Stephen Curry sees Mark Few, it's fond NCAA memories

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Mark Few watched the Golden State Warriors practice Tuesday as they prepared for Game 2 of their playoff series against Portland, and the Gonzaga coach was sure to remind Stephen Curry that Few had seen him shoot lights out long before. Curry made 8 of 10 from beyond the arc during a dazzling 40-point performance for Davidson during an 82-76 first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Gonzaga in 2008 - 30 of those points coming after halftime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC