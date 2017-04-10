We are now the...Golden State Warrior...

We are now the...Golden State Warriors from 2010

Watching the last half of the season and the first round of the playoffs, I was reminded of another team: the Golden State Warriors, the group that used to run you off the court, shoot a ton of shots, play zero defense and ultimately toil in futility. The group that you never wanted to play in Oakland but that you never feared in the playoffs .

