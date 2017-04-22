Watch Warriors Kendrick Lamar parody video "It's hard to be humble." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/kendrick-lamar-humble-warriors-draymond-parody-video The song ESPN is using during the NBA playoffs , Kendrick Lamar's single Humble , has now been turned into a parody video with a Warriors twist.

