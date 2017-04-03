Warriors rookie Damian Jones named D-League player of the month
Santa Cruz Warriors center Damian Jones today was named the NBA Development League Player of the Month for games played in March and April, the league announced on Monday. Jones helped Santa Cruz to an 11-2 record in March and April as the Warriors earned the fourth seed in the Western Conference for the 2017 NBA D-League Playoffs, which tip off on Tuesday, April 4. He appeared in 12 of the team's 13 games while on assignment from the Golden State Warriors, averaging 17.6 points and 7.8 rebounds.
