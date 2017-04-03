Warriors' James Michael McAdoo to start vs. Suns

APRIL 03: NBA player James Michael McAdoo of the Golden State Warriors attends the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. less GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 03: NBA player James Michael McAdoo of the Golden State Warriors attends the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four ... more PHOENIX - The Warriors' James Michael McAdoo will start at power forward Wednesday night against the Suns, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said.

