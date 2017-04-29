Warriors hope to get Shaun Livingston, Matt Barnes back for second round
Warriors hope to get Shaun Livingston, Matt Barnes back for second round Barnes has been sidelined since April 8, while Livingston went down on April 16. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qjBNXW USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick discusses the state of the Golden State Warriors, who just swept the Trail Blazers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston rests during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.
