Warriors clinch NBA's best record again

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" PHOENIX " Stephen Curry scored 42 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Phoenix Suns 120-111 for their season-high 13th straight win, clinching the best record in the NBA for the third straight season. Curry scored 23 in the first quarter when the Warriors blew open a 41-18 lead, but the Suns rallied with a 34-17 second quarter and made a game of it from there.

