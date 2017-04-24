Warriors acting coach Mike Brown has daunting challenge

MAY 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with head coach Mike Brown in the final minutes of their 97-82 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on May 9, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.