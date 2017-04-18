Suns' Steve Albert retires after 45 years in sportscasting
Before that, he spent 13 years as the voice of the New Jersey Nets, five seasons as TV play-by-play announcer for the Golden State Warriors and one season with the New Orleans Hornets. Albert was the announcer for Showtime boxing for 24 years, describing some of that sport's biggest moments, including both Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson fights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC