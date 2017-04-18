Suns' Steve Albert retires after 45 y...

Suns' Steve Albert retires after 45 years in sportscasting

16 hrs ago

Before that, he spent 13 years as the voice of the New Jersey Nets, five seasons as TV play-by-play announcer for the Golden State Warriors and one season with the New Orleans Hornets. Albert was the announcer for Showtime boxing for 24 years, describing some of that sport's biggest moments, including both Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson fights.

