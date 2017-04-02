Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook at center of Thunder-Warriors scuffle
Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook does not consider Golden State a big rival but the series between the NBA teams has become a little more intense especially since the move of former Thunder star Kevin Durant to the Bay Area The injured Durant was courtside for Monday's contest at Chesapeake Energy Arena, where the Warriors eased to a 111-95 victory, Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 57 points. Curry exchanged shoves with Semaj Christon just before halftime, and both were issued technical fouls.
