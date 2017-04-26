Steph and Ayesha Curry slash price for Walnut Creek home
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and his wife Ayesha attend the Andre Ward fight against Sullivan Barrera in March 2016. Who wouldn't want to snap up the spacious Walnut Creek mansion once occupied by NBA star Steph Curry and his charismatic wife Ayesha? The couple, who have been trying to sell the "Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean villa" since October, have agreed to lower the price to $3.6 million.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
