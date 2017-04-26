Steph and Ayesha Curry slash price for Walnut Creek home

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and his wife Ayesha attend the Andre Ward fight against Sullivan Barrera in March 2016. Who wouldn't want to snap up the spacious Walnut Creek mansion once occupied by NBA star Steph Curry and his charismatic wife Ayesha? The couple, who have been trying to sell the "Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean villa" since October, have agreed to lower the price to $3.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.