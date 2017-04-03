Spurs hold off Jazz, 109-103
The San Antonio Spurs have the league's second-best record and can decide if they want to prepare for the postseason by resting or not resting players. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and seven assists, and the Spurs held off the Jazz 109-103 on Sunday in a matchup of postseason-bound teams.
