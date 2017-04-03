Russell Westbrook ties triple-double record with 41st of stunning season
Russell Westbrook recorded his 41st triple-double of the season on Tuesday night to match Oscar Robertson's 55-year-old NBA record. Westbrook collected 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his seventh straight triple-double, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 110-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC