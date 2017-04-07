Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson with 41st triple-double
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is hugged by head coach Billy Donovan after tying the record for triple-doubles in a season in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Oklahoma Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in an National Basketball Association season on Tuesday, his 41st triple-double of the campaign fuelling the Oklahoma City Thunder's 110-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The MVP award stands for the player who stood out over each and every other player in the league this season.
