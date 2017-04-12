Rockets' Mike D'Antoni: James Harden's MVP case based on full season Don't dismiss Harden's MVP case just because he's not as freakish as Russell Westbrook. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2oph0Sj MVP candidates Russell Westbrook and James Harden will face off in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.