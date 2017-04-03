Rockets locked into the 3rd seed; likely to face Thunder
The Houston Rockets took care of business against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday Night, winning 110-104. The win locked the Rockets into the third seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs respective.
