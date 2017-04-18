Portland's Nurkic out Game 2, Warriors' Durant questionable Apr. 18, 2017, 5:24 PM Ast

Kevin Durant missed Golden State's practice Tuesday because of a strained left calf and was listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against Portland, which again will be without center Jusuf Nurkic. The Warriors, who won Game 1 on Sunday, also listed Shaun Livingston as questionable with a sprained right index finger and bruised hand, while forward Matt Barnes is questionable with a sprained right ankle and foot.

