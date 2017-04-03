New Orleans Pelicans add Axel Toupane, lock up Quinn Cook and sit as...
First, they signed swingman Axel Toupane to a 10-day contract out of the NBA Development League, a league source told The Advocate. The 6-foot-7 native of France is a versatile scorer for Raptors 905, averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 36 games this season with the Toronto Raptors' affiliate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC