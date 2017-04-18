NBA Playoff Capsules

James Harden scored 35 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 51 points from Russell Westbrook in the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-111 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference playoff series. Westbrook set a franchise playoff scoring record and added 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

