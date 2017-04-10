MVP favorites Harden, Westbrook get first-round showdown
While everyone must wait more than two months for the NBA's MVP to be announced, the league will showcase the two front-runners for the honor in James Harden and Russell Westbrook when the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder open a first-round playoff series Sunday night. "I think the league is very prosperous because we've got some great players that are doing things that I don't think any fan has ever seen, or they have seen and they probably can't remember it because it's been so long," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said.
