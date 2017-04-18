Miller: After gut check, could Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Clippers be gutted?
Six months and 82 games of labored breathing earned the Clippers a home-court advantage that then lasted four entire quarters before vanishing as convincingly as the NBA career of Keith Closs. They fell - collapsed, actually - Saturday against a Utah Jazz team that was playing shorthanded and with the heavy history of having lost 18 of its past 20 games to the Clippers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC