Memphis Grizzlies level NBA series with San Antonio Spurs

Mike Conley showed why he landed the richest contract in NBA history as he sparked the Memphis Grizzlies to a thrilling playoff series-levelling win over Patty Mills' San Antonio Spurs. There were plenty of doubters when the Grizzlies splashed out on a $US153 million , five-year deal to retain relatively unproven point guard Conley nine months ago.

