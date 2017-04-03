Klay Thompson scores 41, Warriors rol...

Klay Thompson scores 41, Warriors roll to 12th straight win

Klay Thompson scored 41 points for his 10th career 40-point game, Stephen Curry had 19 points and nine assists, and the playoff-ready Golden State Warriors ran their winning streak to 12 straight by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 on Tuesday night.

