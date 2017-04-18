Kevin Durant won't play for Warriors in Game 2 of playoffs
The Golden State Warriors will not risk Kevin Durant getting a worse injury than the strained calf that sidelined him for Game 2 of their playoff series against Portland on Wednesday night. Durant injured the calf during a Game 1 victory Sunday, when he had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his playoff debut for Golden State.
