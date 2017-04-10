Kevin Durant has no intentions of lea...

Kevin Durant has no intentions of leaving Warriors, and this shot chart is why

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Kevin Durant took a lot of heat for signing with the Golden State Warriors last offseason, but that has done nothing to dissuade him from wanting to stay in the Bay Area. On the latest episode of the Warriors Plus/Minus podcast with Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami, Durant indicated his desire to stick with the Warriors, saying, "I haven't even thought about it that much but I don't plan on going anywhere else."

