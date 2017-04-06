Kevin Durant cleared for full practice after knee injury
Kevin Durant has been medically cleared to resume full practice beginning Friday and is scheduled to play in Saturday's home game against New Orleans if he experiences no setbacks. Coach Steve Kerr had been optimistic of KD's return from a left knee injury before the end of the regular season, and he will join a Warriors team riding a 13-game winning streak and that just locked up the No.
