Kerr misses practice, goes for medical testing as Brown continues to coach Warriors

At times this season, after a defensive mistake or bad turnover, Kevin Durant would look over toward the sideline and see Steve Kerr, head in his hands, and think the coach was furious with what just transpired on the court. "Then I'd look back when we'd make a great play and he'd look the same," Durant said.

